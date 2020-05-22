Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol GARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol GARNER

Notice Condolences

Carol GARNER Notice
GARNER Carol passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 5th May 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved wife of Harry (Nonny) and loving mother to Jayne, Mark, Moira & Richard and grandmother to Aurora & Ianthe. She will be sadly and dearly missed by all her family, and friends. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Lincolnshire Air Ambulance may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -