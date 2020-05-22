|
GARNER Carol passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 5th May 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved wife of Harry (Nonny) and loving mother to Jayne, Mark, Moira & Richard and grandmother to Aurora & Ianthe. She will be sadly and dearly missed by all her family, and friends. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Lincolnshire Air Ambulance may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 22, 2020