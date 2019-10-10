|
HARRIMAN
Catherine Theresa
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at The Cedars Care Home on 2nd October 2019 aged 89 years. Devoted wife of Brian William Harriman, loving Mother of David Harriman and Ann Nurse; also mother-in-law of Pauline Harriman and Ian Nurse, Grandmother of Emma, Cloe and George, also great-grandmother of Ellie, Noah and Pippa. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on 16/10/2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu may be made at the service to Brace UK (vascular dementia). All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 10, 2019