Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine HARRIMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine HARRIMAN

Notice Condolences

Catherine HARRIMAN Notice
HARRIMAN

Catherine Theresa

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at The Cedars Care Home on 2nd October 2019 aged 89 years. Devoted wife of Brian William Harriman, loving Mother of David Harriman and Ann Nurse; also mother-in-law of Pauline Harriman and Ian Nurse, Grandmother of Emma, Cloe and George, also great-grandmother of Ellie, Noah and Pippa. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on 16/10/2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu may be made at the service to Brace UK (vascular dementia). All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.