Sunday, May 31, 2020
Peterborough Crematorium
passed away peacefully after a long illness at home on 11th May aged 71 years. Loving Wife of Thomas, loving Mother of Paul, Michael and Richard, special Sister of John Furniss; also Mother-in-law of Michelle, Helen and Kirsty. Dearest Nana of William, Elizabeth, Alice, Lucy, Oliver, Ben, Daisy and Emily. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 1st June. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to Marie Curie, Macmillan, Sue Ryder Hospice or St Barnabas Nurses. Further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 29, 2020
