SAYERS Charles of Uppingham, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th January 2020, aged 89 years. A beloved husband to Myra, loving father to Kris, Sharlie-Anne, Andrew, Keith and Gary and a much loved grandad. His funeral service will be held at Kettering Crematorium in the Edgar Newman Chapel on Friday 21st February 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation and S&L Cricket Club, Corby can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020