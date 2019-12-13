Home

Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00
Peterborough Crematorium
SMITH

Charles Roger

(known as Roger)

passed away suddenly at Papworth Hospital on 4th December 2019, aged 84 years. Devoted husband of Julia, father to Andrew and Cathy, generous and caring grandfather to Rebecca, Jordan, Matthew, Dominic and Daniel. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 10.00am, followed by a wake at The White Hart, Ufford. Flowers may be sent to R J Scholes Funeral Services, 4 Horsegate, Deeping St James, PE6 8EN.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019
