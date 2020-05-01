|
|
CHURCH
Christine
Passed away peacefully on 21st April 2020, aged 78 years of Dementia. Her loving husband Barrie and sons will miss her greatly. They send their great appreciation to the staff at Tallington Lodge Care home for their kindness and professionalism during these hard times. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will take place on 4th May at 11.30am. Donations please to Evergreen Trust or Tallington Care Home patients' entertainment fund. For further details: Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Directors, Casterton
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 1, 2020