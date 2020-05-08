|
SHOWELL Christopher 'Chris'
died tragically on 16th April 2020, aged 33 years. A deeply loved Fiancée of Annie and son to Mike and Gill and son-in-law of David and Sally. He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues who he served with in the RAF. Due to the current situation a small funeral will take place on 14th May 2020. Family flowers only please. At a later date, a Military memorial service will be held at St John's Church, Ryhall.
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 8, 2020