Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
St John's Church
View Map
Funeral
Private
Christopher SHOWELL Notice
SHOWELL Christopher 'Chris'

died tragically on 16th April 2020, aged 33 years. A deeply loved Fiancée of Annie and son to Mike and Gill and son-in-law of David and Sally. He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues who he served with in the RAF. Due to the current situation a small funeral will take place on 14th May 2020. Family flowers only please. At a later date, a Military memorial service will be held at St John's Church, Ryhall.
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 8, 2020
