E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00
Uppingham Parish Church
Clare BENNETT

Clare BENNETT Notice
BENNETT

Clare

of Ketton passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 18th January 2020. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A service to celebrate Clare's life will be held at the Uppingham Parish Church on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 11.00am. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 24, 2020
