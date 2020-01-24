|
|
BENNETT
Clare
of Ketton passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 18th January 2020. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A service to celebrate Clare's life will be held at the Uppingham Parish Church on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 11.00am. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 24, 2020