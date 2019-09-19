Home

Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
Peterborough Crematorium
Marholm
Colin DOUGHTY

Colin DOUGHTY Notice
DOUGHTY Colin Edward Passed away peacefully on 4th September 2019, aged 84 years. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 2.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 19, 2019
