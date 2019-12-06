Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00
St John the Evangelist Church
Ryhall
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin MEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin MEE

Notice Condolences

Colin MEE Notice
MEE Colin Robert

passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 25th November 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved husband of Brenda. A loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. A dearly loved uncle and brother-in-law and a very dear friend. He will be greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 11.00am at St John the Evangelist Church, Ryhall followed by private family Interment at Stamford Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -