MEE Colin Robert
passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 25th November 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved husband of Brenda. A loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. A dearly loved uncle and brother-in-law and a very dear friend. He will be greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 11.00am at St John the Evangelist Church, Ryhall followed by private family Interment at Stamford Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 6, 2019