YOUNG
Colin Henry
Passed away peacefully on Monday 16th November 2020 aged 85 years. Husband of the late Pat, father of Caroline, Peter, Mark and Tracy. Father-in-law to Barry, Nick and Tracey. A very proud and loving grandad to Rebecca, Stephanie, Ryan and Kia. Funeral service at All Saints Church, Stamford on 7th December 2020. Followed by private family burial at Stamford Cemetery to be reunited with Pat. Family flowers only, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation. All further enquiries to R J Scholes (Stamford) Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 4, 2020