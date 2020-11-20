Home

R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
11:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Cressy 'Chris' aged 95 years, passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Wednesday 4th November 2020. A much loved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to present circumstances a family only service will take place at Marholm Crematorium in Peterborough on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only but any donations are gratefully received to The British Heart Foundation in his memory. For any enquiries please call R J Scholes Stamford on 01780 763 092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 20, 2020
