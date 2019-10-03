Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:45
South Luffenham Village Hall
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
13:00
Boot Inn
South Luffenham
Cynthia COCKBURN

Cynthia COCKBURN Notice
COCKBURN

Cynthia (nee Ellis)

Died on Thursday 12th September 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved mother of Claudi and Jess, and grandmother of Elsa Maria, Josie, and Deniel. Following a private interment of ashes, family, friends and neighbours are warmly welcome to join us for a Celebration of Cynthia's life at South Luffenham Village Hall on Tuesday 22nd October 2019, at 11.45am for 12.00noon followed by refreshments/light lunch at the Boot Inn, South Luffenham, from 1.00pm. No black, no flowers please, any donations to: www.refugeewomen.co.uk/donate/ Please let us know (for catering purposes) if you intend to join us: [email protected]
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019
