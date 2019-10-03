|
COCKBURN
Cynthia (nee Ellis)
Died on Thursday 12th September 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved mother of Claudi and Jess, and grandmother of Elsa Maria, Josie, and Deniel. Following a private interment of ashes, family, friends and neighbours are warmly welcome to join us for a Celebration of Cynthia's life at South Luffenham Village Hall on Tuesday 22nd October 2019, at 11.45am for 12.00noon followed by refreshments/light lunch at the Boot Inn, South Luffenham, from 1.00pm. No black, no flowers please, any donations to: www.refugeewomen.co.uk/donate/ Please let us know (for catering purposes) if you intend to join us: [email protected]
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019