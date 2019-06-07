Home

Cynthia Doreen WILLIAMS

Cynthia Doreen WILLIAMS Notice
Passed away peacefully on 26th May 2019, aged 81 years. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 20th June 2019 at 1.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the Royal National Institute for the Blind (R.N.I.B) may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 7, 2019
