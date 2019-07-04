Home

Dale SHARP

Dale SHARP Notice
SHARP Dale Michael Died peacefully at home on Wednesday 19th June 2019, aged 55 years. Beloved son of Judy and the late Peter, proud father of Callan and a much loved brother, uncle and friend to many. His funeral service will be held at Kettering Crematorium in the Edgar Newman Chapel on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 11.00am. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Diabetes UK c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 4, 2019
