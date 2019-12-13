Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Barnes Funeral Service
Wilton Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ
01664 897510
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
14:00
Saint Mary's Church
Manton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne BALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne BALL

Notice Condolences

Daphne BALL Notice
BALL

Daphne May

Passed away peacefully at Rutland Care Village surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John Ball, Mother to Clive, a very dear Mother in law, Grandma and Great Grandma. A Celebration of her Life will take place at Saint Mary's Church, Manton on Friday 20th December at 2.00pm. Followed by Interment in the Cemetery. Bright and Cheerful Clothing to be worn please. Family flowers only. Donations to the RSPB if so desired may be placed in the collection box or given to the family. All enquires Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0UJ Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -