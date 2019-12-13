|
BALL
Daphne May
Passed away peacefully at Rutland Care Village surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John Ball, Mother to Clive, a very dear Mother in law, Grandma and Great Grandma. A Celebration of her Life will take place at Saint Mary's Church, Manton on Friday 20th December at 2.00pm. Followed by Interment in the Cemetery. Bright and Cheerful Clothing to be worn please. Family flowers only. Donations to the RSPB if so desired may be placed in the collection box or given to the family. All enquires Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0UJ Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019