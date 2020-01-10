Home

Daphne BERAREY Notice
BERAREY

Daphne

passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday 28th December 2019 aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Berarey, loving mother to her seven children and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Her funeral service will be held at the Oakham Methodist Church on Friday 17th January 2020

at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation and LOROS Hospice can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020
