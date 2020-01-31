|
|
|
BERAREY
Daphne
The family of the late Daphne Berarey wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited and provided emotional support for us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolence, as well as those who made charitable donations; we are truly grateful. Special thanks to Dr Karen Bailey and the district nurses whose care was much appreciated. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. We are overwhelmed by the number of mourners from the surrounding community and further afield who came to pay their respects at a truly moving service. With Mum's passing we believe a little piece of Oakham died with her. She was an amazing lady and we miss her deeply. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020