David CARLIN

David CARLIN Notice
CARLIN

David Joseph

of Oakham died peacefully on 17th March 2020 aged 85 years. Beloved father of Hazel and Rachel. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. A celebration of David's life will be held later in the year. Donations in memory of David are however being collected for the Royal Air Forces Association and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020
