Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00
Peterborough Crematorium
FOX

David Owen eldest son of the late Bob and Sophie Fox, passed away

at Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday 12th December, aged 75 years. Loving brother to Charles, and dear friend to many. The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 13th January at 12 noon. Flowers may be sent to the Chapel of Rest at Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX. All further enquiries to be made to Co-Operative Funeralcare, 2 Bretton Court, Peterborough PE3 8DU Tel. 01733 942987
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020
