Passed away peacefully on 26th April 2019, aged 78. Devoted husband of Ruth and loving father to Nicky and Paul and much loved grandfather to Imogen, Phoebe, Tom and Ollie. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. David's funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Church Road, Bishopstoke, Hampshire, SO50 6EJ on Thursday 30th May at 2.00pm. The committal will take place at Stamford Cemetery, Eleanor Close, Stamford, PE9 1TB on Friday 31st May at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made, in loving memory of David, to The Alzheimer's Society. Donations can be made online via https://david-john-martin.muchloved.com/ or alternatively by cheque, made payable to The Alzheimer's Society and sent C/o Co-operative Funeralcare Bishop's Waltham, 24 High Street, Bishop's Waltham, SO32 1AA. Any enquiries please contact Co-operative Funeralcare, Bishop's Waltham. Tel: 01489 896305
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 10, 2019