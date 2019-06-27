Home

David Joseph Passed away peacefully on the 18th June 2019, aged 82 years.

A Thanksgiving service to celebrate David's life will be held at St Nicholas Church, Cottesmore, Rutland, LE15 7DH on Monday 15th July 2019 at 2.00pm. David was much loved by all his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. No flowers please. Donations in David's memory to the Matt Hampson Foundation and Parkinsons UK. For more information: Fords of Oakham, LE15 6AA.

Tel: 01572 722654

A memorial will be held in David's honour at Leicester Tigers at a later date.
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 27, 2019
