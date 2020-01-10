|
|
NAYLOR David Charles of Ketton passed away suddenly in hospital on 22nd December 2019 aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Pat, much loved dad to Alex and Peter, father-in-law to Helen and Helen and dear grandad to Edward, Frieda and Jessica. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 2.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Kettering & Corby REME Association and Barnack & District Royal British Legion. Cheques made payable to Geoff Dunkley c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel. 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020