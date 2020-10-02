|
Johnson Dawn Mary passed away at home on 25th September 2020, aged 75 years. Loving Mum of Audrey and Monique and devoted Nan of Matthew, Joshua and Elena. The funeral service will take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on 14th October at 11.00am. Friends and family are welcome to view a live stream of the service, details are available from R J Scholes, Bourne. Family flowers only please by request. Donations, if desired may be made at the service for the British Heart Foundation and the British Lung Foundation. All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 2, 2020