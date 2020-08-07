Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020
Deborah WALLBANK

Deborah WALLBANK Notice
WALLBANK Deborah (known as Debbie)

passed away after a short illness on 23rd July 2020, aged 54 years. Much loved wife of Pete and mother to Rafe. She will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and colleagues. The funeral service will take place on Monday 10th August. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Breast Cancer Unit Peterborough may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 7, 2020
