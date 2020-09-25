|
CHAPPELL Dennis
of Ryhall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 16th September 2020 at Fonthill Nursing Home, St Albans with his son, Simon, and daughter, Gemma, by his side, aged 76 years. A much loved Dad, cherished brother to Wendy, stepfather to Simon and Alison, Uncle to Tara and Shona and Grandpa to Evie, Thomas, Finn and Eddie, he will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank all friends, neighbours, and carers for all their support over the years. A private family funeral will be held on Friday 2nd October at 1.30pm at Essendine Church. The funeral cortege will pass through Ryhall (via New Road) from 1.10pm-1.20pm en route to the church, anyone wishing to show their respects en route, or in the churchyard, will be most welcome. Family flowers only with donations to Royal Papworth Hospital Charity via Crowsons Funeral Directors.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 25, 2020