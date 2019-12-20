|
|
LAWSON
Dennis
Sadly passed away on 9th December 2019 at Home aged 79 years. Will be dearly missed by Wife Marilyn, Sons Darren and Malcolm, Daughter Christine. Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on 7th January 2020 at 3.00pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired will go to St Barnabas and Marie Curie and can be left at the service. All enquiries to R J Scholes Funeral Stamford, PE9 2BJ Tel: 01780-763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 20, 2019