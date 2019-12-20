Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis LAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis LAWSON

Notice Condolences

Dennis LAWSON Notice
LAWSON

Dennis

Sadly passed away on 9th December 2019 at Home aged 79 years. Will be dearly missed by Wife Marilyn, Sons Darren and Malcolm, Daughter Christine. Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on 7th January 2020 at 3.00pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired will go to St Barnabas and Marie Curie and can be left at the service. All enquiries to R J Scholes Funeral Stamford, PE9 2BJ Tel: 01780-763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -