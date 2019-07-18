Home

Dennis O'DONNELL

Dennis O'DONNELL Notice
O'DONNELL

Dennis

Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 23rd June 2019 aged 79 years. Much loved husband, father, grandad and a dear friend to many. Funeral service to take place at the Church of St Peter and St Paul, Great Casterton on Friday 26th July 2019 at 12 noon followed by a burial at Ketton Park Green Burial - all are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be given to British Heart Foundation c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Stamford Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 18, 2019
