O'DONNELL
Dennis
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 23rd June 2019 aged 79 years. Much loved husband, father, grandad and a dear friend to many. Funeral service to take place at the Church of St Peter and St Paul, Great Casterton on Friday 26th July 2019 at 12 noon followed by a burial at Ketton Park Green Burial - all are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be given to British Heart Foundation c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Stamford Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 18, 2019