BLAIN Derek John fell asleep at home on 8th November 2019, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of the late Brenda; beloved dad to Denise & Martyn; loving grand to Hayley & Michelle and great-grand to Louie, Phoebe, & Eddie. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 11.30am at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019