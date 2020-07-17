Home

R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
14:30
The Hurdler
Derek BOYD

Derek BOYD Notice
BOYD Derek 'Del'

Passed away peacefully on July 7th 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital. Much loved Husband, Father and Grandfather. Will be dearly missed by all Family and Friends. A private Cremation Service will be held on July 23rd 2020. A pass and pause will go by The Hurdler on the day at 2:30 for anyone wishing to show their respects. Family Flowers only, Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK. All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 17, 2020
