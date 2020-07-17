|
BOYD Derek 'Del'
Passed away peacefully on July 7th 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital. Much loved Husband, Father and Grandfather. Will be dearly missed by all Family and Friends. A private Cremation Service will be held on July 23rd 2020. A pass and pause will go by The Hurdler on the day at 2:30 for anyone wishing to show their respects. Family Flowers only, Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK. All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 17, 2020