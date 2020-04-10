|
|
HORROCKS
Derek 24/09/1932 - 01/04/2020 Loving Husband to Pat, Daddy to Carol and Lindsey and Grandad to Connor, Freddie and Sam. Derek passed peacefully in his sleep having battled Parkinson's Disease in recent years. In his younger years Derek was a Research and Development Manager for Mars and an active member of the 41 Club. In retirement he took up horology and was Treasurer for Rutland Hospital League of Friends. He will be sadly missed by us all. Donations to Parkinson's UK. ttps://derekhorrocks.muchloved.com/ Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 10, 2020