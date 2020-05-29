|
MILES Derek William of Oakham, died peacefully on Tuesday 19th May 2020, aged 85 years. A much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Residents of Stamford may remember Derek as the owner of Stamford Stationers in the High Street throughout the 70's and 80's. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for Dementia UK and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 29, 2020