Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
10:30
Peterborough Crematorium
GARFIELD

Diana Mary

Sadly passed away after a long illness, on 9th August 2020, aged 77 years. Loving Wife of the late Patrick, beloved Mum of Matthew & Nicholas, devoted Nanny to Harry & Charlotte, and special Mother-in-Law to Kirsty & Giovanna. She will be dearly missed. Due to current circumstances and restrictions, a private family funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on 1st September 2020

at 10:30am. All enquiries to R.J. Scholes, Deeping St James Tel: 01778 380659
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 21, 2020
