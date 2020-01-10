Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
14:00
The William Cecil Hotel
Stamford
Diana STEELE

Diana STEELE Notice
STEELE Diana (nee Lang)

died unexpectedly at home on 20th December 2019. Much loved wife of Michael and loving mother to Georgina and Rebecca, devoted grandmother to Beya, caring mother-in-law to Chawki and dear sister to Bruce. She will be greatly missed by all her family and her many friends. A celebration of her life will be held at The William Cecil Hotel, Stamford at 2.00pm on Friday, 24th January. As a tribute to Diana's love for colour, please wear something colourful. Family flowers only please. Any donations should be made to Parkinsons UK, c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel. 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020
