STEELE Diana (nee Lang)
died unexpectedly at home on 20th December 2019. Much loved wife of Michael and loving mother to Georgina and Rebecca, devoted grandmother to Beya, caring mother-in-law to Chawki and dear sister to Bruce. She will be greatly missed by all her family and her many friends. A celebration of her life will be held at The William Cecil Hotel, Stamford at 2.00pm on Friday, 24th January. As a tribute to Diana's love for colour, please wear something colourful. Family flowers only please. Any donations should be made to Parkinsons UK, c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel. 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020