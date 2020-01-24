|
|
MURRAY
Diane (Di)
Passed away unexpectedly and tragically after a short illness at home on 4th January 2020, aged 61 years. Much loved and treasured wife to Geoffrey, mother of Paul and Stuart and grandmother of Jessica, Ben, Jack and Archie. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 5th February, 12noon at South Lincolnshire Crematorium (Surfleet, near Spalding). All flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 24, 2020