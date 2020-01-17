Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
13:30
Great Glen crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora ALLIBONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora ALLIBONE

Notice Condolences

Dora ALLIBONE Notice
ALLIBONE Dora

of Uppingham died peacefully on 31st December 2019 aged 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Percy and a much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.The funeral service will be held at Great Glen crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Evington Centre Beechwood Ward, Leicester which can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel. 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -