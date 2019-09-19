|
|
JAMES Doreen Margaret Passed away peacefully on 4th September 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother to Phillippa & Christopher and grandmother to Selina, Natasha & Alex. She enjoyed a full and complete life and will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 1.30pm at St John's Church, Barnack followed by a committal service at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Braceborough Hall Residential Home Amenities Fund and Barnack Community Association may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 19, 2019