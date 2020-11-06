Home

Doris BOROWIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris BOROWIK

Notice Condolences

Doris BOROWIK Notice
BOROWIK

Doris

Passed away peacefully on 18th October 2020 aged 94 years. Much loved wife of the late Bazyli and dear Mother of Suzanna and Peter. She will be missed by all including her Grandchildren, Tamsin, Alexei, Stevie, Robert and Jon and Great-Grandchildren George and Florence. Due to current restrictions a small private funeral will be held but donations to British Red Cross may be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Doris-Borowik
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 6, 2020
