BEDDOES
Dorothy Mitchell
beloved wife of Robert, mother of Susie and grandmother of Alex, died at home on 11th August 2020, aged 68 years, three months after being diagnosed with cancer. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Uppingham, on Monday 24th August. If you should wish to attend, please contact Robert on 07751 079915 as numbers are limited. No flowers please, donations for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 21, 2020