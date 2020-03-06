|
|
FORD Dorothy Ann passed away peacefully at John Van Geest on 25th February 2020 aged 78 years.Much loved mum to Loraine, Nigel and Simon; and grandma to Joshua, Alice, Lucy and Harriet. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The funeral will take place at All Saints Church, Easton-on-the-Hill on Friday 13th March 2020 at 12.00 noon followed by private committal service at Peterborough Crematorium.Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The John Van Geest Suite, Stamford Hospital may be made c /o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 6, 2020