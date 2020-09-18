|
HIX Dorothy died suddenly after a short illness at the Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on 7th September 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved Wife of Geoff, mother to Mary, Susan and Robin, grandmother to Elizabeth, Christopher, Rose, Simon, Edward, Henry and Philippa and great-grandmother to Jasper. She will be dearly missed by all her family, and friends. A private Funeral Service will take place at St James' Church, Castle Bytham followed by Interment in Castle Bytham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Macmillan may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 18, 2020