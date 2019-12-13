|
|
HARRISON
Douglas Alfred
(Bubbie)
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on the 4th December 2019, aged 89 years. Loving husband of the late Marie Harrison. Beloved dad of Paul, Kathleen and Angela, devoted grandad to Kimberly, Katie, Laura and Chloe. Great-grandad to Cooper, Dougie and Esmae. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 20th December, 1.30pm at Yarwell Parish Church followed by an interment at Nassington & Yarwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The British Red Cross may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors, 48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS. www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019