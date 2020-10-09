Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Edith FORDHAM

Edith FORDHAM Notice
FORDHAM

Edith Mary

passed away peacefully after a short illness on 29th September 2020, aged 92 years. Wife of Fred, Mother to John & Mark, Grandmother to Emma, Matthew, Malcom & Ben and Great Grandmother to Abi, Jon, Cody, Lucy, Frankie, Ruby & Blake. She will be greatly missed by all her family, and friends and colleagues. The private family funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. An announcement will be made later regarding a service of thanks giving in church once the current social distancing restrictions have been relaxed. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 9, 2020
