Edith NEAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith NEAL

Notice

Edith NEAL Notice
NEAL

Edith

Denis Neal and family would like to thank all the kind friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy at this sad time. When the situation improves, Denis and family, with the support of Bourne Organ Club, hope to put on a memorial concert in Bourne Corn Exchange in Edith's memory, who founded the club in 1985. Also Allan Turner, who was a committee member from the outset, who recently died. This concert will be free by one of the countries

top organists. A collection will be taken at the end for a charity to be named later. Everyone welcome.
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 17, 2020
