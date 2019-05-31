|
Peacefully on 14th May 2019, at Stamford Hospital, aged 90 years. Beloved husband to Joan, loving father to Paul and Gary, and a treasured grandfather. Edward will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Funeral Service to be held at 1.00pm on Friday 7th June at Peterborough Crematorium. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research may be given at the funeral service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 31, 2019