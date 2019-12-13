|
SMITH Edward (Eddie)
Passed away peacefully on 30th November 2019, aged 73 years.
Very caring Husband to Hazel and loving Dad to Edward and Davyd. Dear Brother, Uncle and Great-Uncle and a friend to so many. Funeral Service will take place on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 11.30am at Peterborough Crematorium. All Flowers welcome may be sent c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019