Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Marholm
View Map
Eileen DAWSON

Eileen DAWSON Notice
DAWSON

Eileen Rosemary

Passed away peacefully at Van Geest Ward Stamford Hospital on 7th August 2019 aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Edgar, Mother to Tony, Andrew and the late Brian, Grandmother to Stephen, Clare, Emma and the late Christopher and great-grandmother to Ruby, Corey, Chloe and Roman. Eileen will be greatly missed by all her family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 11.00am at Peterborough Crematorium Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019
