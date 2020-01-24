|
|
SNOW
Eileen 'Pet'
Passed away peacefully on 17th January 2020, aged 96 years of Oakham. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Eileen's Funeral Service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 11th February at 12.00noon. No flowers by request, donations if desired are being received for the Marie Curie Foundation. All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering NN15 7QD Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 24, 2020