SANDERS Elinor Rebecca (known as Ellie) passed away tragically on 27th December 2019 aged 20 years. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, friends and colleagues. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 2.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Bright colours may be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Ellie Star Foundation (to help young carers) may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020