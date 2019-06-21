Home

Elizabeth "Bett" CLAPHAM

Elizabeth "Bett" CLAPHAM Notice
Sadly passed away peacefully at The Willows Residential Care Home, Rippingale on June 2nd 2019, aged 81 years. Will be dearly missed by all family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday June 25th 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, will go to The Willows Residential Care Home and can be left at the service. All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford PE9 2BJ. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 21, 2019
